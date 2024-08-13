Police update: Family's desperate plea to find woman who went missing in Doncaster on Monday

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Aug 2024, 09:39 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 16:12 BST
A family has put out a desperate plea on social media to find woman who went missing in Doncaster on Monday.

Lisa Jones posted: “My mum (Christine Stenson) has been missing since 5.30pm yesterday, she’s in a very bad depressed state.

"Please let me know if anyone sees her.”

South Yorkshire Police have also now put out a statement about Christine:

Christine, age 66, was last seen in the Wheatley area yesterday (Monday 12 August) at around 5.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Christine is white, 5ft 5ins tall with very long, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

She is known to frequent the Wheatley and Armthorpe areas.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christine’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 13 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.

