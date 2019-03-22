Police treating death of Hull student Libby Squire as ‘potential homicide’ 

The death of Hull student Libby Squire is being treated as a ‘potential homicide’, Humberside Police have said.

The 21-year-old’s body was found in the Humber Estuary, near to Grimsby Dock, on Wednesday, seven weeks since she went missing after a night out.

Detectives now believe she may have been killed, but have not confirmed her cause of death.

Det Supt Martin Smalley said: “While we have considered throughout the missing person inquiry that Libby may have come to some harm, Libby’s death and the recovery of her body now leads us to solely investigate as a potential homicide.

“The post-mortem examination concluded late last night and at this stage, we will not be releasing any results for investigative and operational reasons.

“We have to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is live and very much active and ongoing, with one man who remains under investigation.”

An inquest into Libby’s death will be opened on Monday March 25 at Hull Cornoer’s Court at 1pm.

The University of Hull philosophy student, who was originally from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was last seen just after midnight on Friday February 1 at the junction of Beverley Road and Haworth Street in Hull after being denied entry to the Welly nightclub earlier that night.

“Our thoughts remain today with Libby’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and devastating time for them,” Det Supt Martin Smalley added.

“The loss of a loved one is always an upsetting and traumatic experience to go through, but the circumstances surrounding Libby’s death will only intensify the heartache for her family.

“Specially trained officers continue in supporting Libby’s family and we will do all we can to provide further support and assistance to them in any way we are able to.

“Libby captured the hearts of not just the people in Hull, but across the country, and as I have said before, the support shown has been overwhelming and my sincerest thanks to absolutely everyone who has been involved.”