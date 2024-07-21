Police to step up Doncaster city centre patrols after report reveals people feel unsafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have pledged to step up patrols in Doncaster city centre after a report revealed that more than half of visitors feel unsafe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster District Commander Pete Thorp says officers will continue to carry out regular patrols of the city centre to fight crime and keep people safe.

It comes after a survey completed by over 8,000 people revealed that 51 per cent said they felt very or somewhat unsafe in the city centre, with City of Doncaster Council committing £1m to tackle this area of concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also just approved the creation of a new 25-year city centre masterplan which aims to ensure the area offers variety and safety for the people of Doncaster.

Police patrols will be stepped up in the city centre.

Chief Superintendent Thorp said: "Officers from our dedicated Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team carry out regular patrols of the city centre and work in conjunction with our partners at City of Doncaster Council to fight crime and keep people safe.

“After recognising concerns around the levels of crime and antisocial behaviour in Doncaster city centre, we have increased the number of officers working in the city centre team, tackling issues directly such as retail crime and allowing more patrolling to take place in order to keep the area a safe and welcoming place for people to live, work, shop and visit.

“The Public Space Protection Order specifically for the city centre was renewed last year and will remain in place until November 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This order gives our officers and partners additional powers to tackle a whole range of crimes, including begging, loitering, drug-taking, and the consumption of alcohol in public areas.

“We continue to work closely with the council and other key agencies to regularly review our patrols. We are always looking at ways to increase our visibility even further and the important survey work undertaken in The Big City Conversation will continue to guide and inform our plans in the future.

“If you see crime in the city centre, please report it to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. We massively value the public’s support and cooperation when it comes to tackling crime and we know that we are stronger when we work together.”