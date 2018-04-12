Police team uses drone to catch illegal off-road bikers in South Yorkshire

A police team set up to catch illegal off-road bikers is using a drone to help track down culprits.

The team, which responds to complaints about illegal and nuisance off-road bikers plaguing communities in South Yorkshire, has started putting a drone into the air when officers are patrolling areas or searching for offenders.

Officers used the drone in Arbourthorne earlier this week, in a day of action in which three stolen bikes were found and a man was arrested after being found in possession of cannabis whilst on a motorbike.

He also tested positive for cannabis after a road-side test.

Police chiefs announced earlier this week that drones are set to take to the skies above South Yorkshire communities in the fight against crime.

The force is currently trialling the use of drones before they are introduced more widely across the county.