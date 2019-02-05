Police team target rural crimes in the Isle

Residents living in rural communities will benefit from a new police patrol team set up to respond to incidents more quickly.

The team will offer 24-hour cover for Brigg, Barton-Upon-Humber, Immingham and the surrounding villages.

These dedicated patrol officers are on hand to respond to live incidents in these areas.

The move comes after concerns from local residents about long distances officers were having to travel.

Police say that they recognise rural communities have different needs to urban ones and hope that moving a patrol team closer to the rural towns will have a positive impact.

Superintendent Jo Roe, who is in charge of operations on the south bank, said: “We recognise that one size does not fit all when it comes to policing. The needs of a rural community are very different to that of an urban one which is why we are now basing a patrol team at Barton Police Station.

“The local community had raised concerns that patrol officers were sometimes having to travel from Grimsby and Scunthorpe to respond to calls in the Barton area. We have listened to these concerns and have moved a team of patrol officers to the station, giving 24 hour coverage to Barton and the surrounding areas.

“Whilst the neighbourhood team will continue to be out and about on the beat addressing community concerns, the patrol officers will respond to reports that come in via our force control room.

“I am excited to see the benefit they will bring to these areas and look forward to hearing from the community about the impact this is having.”

This builds on the service that is already provided by both the local neighbourhood teams and departments such as firearms, dogs, major crime, protecting vulnerable people and the many other specialist teams in the force.

The move comes after police across the Isle of Axholme launched a crackdown on rural crimes following residents concerns .

Speaking about the crackdown Supt Hall from Humberside Police has said; “We have increased our patrols in the area to be able to better respond to calls from our residents, and these will continue while the need is there.

“The rural communities across our force area face the same crimes as towns and cities but in addition to these it includes wildlife crimes such as hare coursing, badger baiting, poaching, heritage crime, livestock injury or theft, to name but a few.

“When crime occurs in a rural location it has a major impact on the victim. It impacts their livelihood and ability to do business. It also creates a fear of crime in isolated locations.”