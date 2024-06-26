Police swoop on Doncaster city centre street with numerous cars at scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have swooped on a Doncaster city centre street this morning, with numerous patrols cars reported at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported dozens of South Yorkshire Police officers descending on Silver Street in the last hour, with reports of a man being arrested at the scene.

There are also reports of a car being seized in the street – known as Doncaster’s party capital – and evidence taken away from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...