Police swoop on Doncaster city centre street with numerous cars at scene
Police have swooped on a Doncaster city centre street this morning, with numerous patrols cars reported at the scene.
Eyewitnesses have reported dozens of South Yorkshire Police officers descending on Silver Street in the last hour, with reports of a man being arrested at the scene.
There are also reports of a car being seized in the street – known as Doncaster’s party capital – and evidence taken away from the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of this morning’s incident.
