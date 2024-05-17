Police stumble on Doncaster cannabis farm after fire rips through neighbouring house
Officers made the discovery while carrying out checks on neighbouring properties after the blaze earlier this month.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called by South Yorkshire Fire Service at 1.17am on Wednesday 8 May to reports of a house fire at an address on Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster.
"The fire was determined to have been accidental and no injuries have been reported.
“Officers performed safety checks of neighbouring properties to ensure that no-one was inside.
"On checking one property, which was unoccupied at the time, officers discovered 149 cannabis plants.
“The investigation into the cannabis grow has been filed pending further information becoming available.”
Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
