Police stumble on Doncaster cannabis farm after fire rips through neighbouring house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster made an unexpected discovery while checking homes after a house fire – by discovering a cannabis farm.

Officers made the discovery while carrying out checks on neighbouring properties after the blaze earlier this month.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called by South Yorkshire Fire Service at 1.17am on Wednesday 8 May to reports of a house fire at an address on Vaughan Avenue, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The fire was determined to have been accidental and no injuries have been reported.

Police found a stash of cannabis plants in a house in Doncaster after a blaze in a neighbouring property.

“Officers performed safety checks of neighbouring properties to ensure that no-one was inside.

"On checking one property, which was unoccupied at the time, officers discovered 149 cannabis plants.

“The investigation into the cannabis grow has been filed pending further information becoming available.”