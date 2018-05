Police in South Yorkshire have set up a rolling roadblock on the M18 to allow a family of ducks to cross the motorway.

Officers took the action yesterday, near junction 1 of the busy road at Bramley.

Officers said the ducklings and their mum had become trapped on the central reservation at some point.

A police spokesperson added: "She could see what we were doing and hurried them all across when it was safe and even stopped for a photo opportunity!"