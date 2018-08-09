Police seize car over drug dealing concerns in Doncaster

A car was seized by police officers acting on drug dealing concerns in Doncaster.

Officers spotted a group of men in a car in Doncaster town centre and acting on concerns about drug dealing checking the driver's details and the car, which they found to be uninsured.

Officers seized the car on Monday.

PC John Freestone said: "Central Neighbourhood Team officers have today seized a car in the town centre.

"Officers responded to a group of males in a vehicle believed to be linked to drug dealing.

!Upon checking the details of the vehicle and driver it was found to be uninsured.

"The car was seized by South Yorkshire Police and the driver has been reported for driving without insurance. That's one less uninsured vehicle off our streets."