Police seize car from banned takeaway delivery driver in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster seized a car belonging to a takeaway delivery driver last night.

The vehicle was stopped by officers from South Yorkshire Police’s road policing team.

Police seized a car belonging to a takeaway delivery driver in Doncaster. Picture: @SYP Operational Support

The delivery driver was found to have been disqualified from driving and had no insurance on the car.

The car was seized and the driver was reported for the offences.

