Police seek witnesses after car destroyed in deliberate arson attack in Doncaster

Officers are appealing for information following the deliberate fire in Armthorpe.
Emergency services were called to reports that a Renault Megane had been damaged in an arson attack on Mansfield Crescent at around 3.15am on Wednesday 18 May.
A spokesman said: “It is believed that a white, Transit-style van dropped off the offender, who then set fire to the vehicle.
"After dropping off the offender, the van turned down an alleyway and drove down Paxton Crescent before picking up the offender so they could make their escape.
“Thankfully, no one was injured, however the Megane was seriously damaged and was written off.”
Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries into this incident is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 128 of 18 May 2022. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.