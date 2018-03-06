Police seek white van driver in probe into fatal collision in Barnsley

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Barnsley are trying to trace the driver of a white van in the area at the time.

Clive Burdett, aged 49, from Doncaster, died after the black and grey Moto Guzzi motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Land Rover Freelander on the A61 Sheffield Road, close to the junction with Knowle Road, Worsbrough, on Wednesday, November 15, last year.

Mr Burdett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white van, possibly a Mercedes Sprinter, which was in the area at the time, is believed to have information which could help officers working on the case.

PC Richard Thorley said: "Almost four months on from the collision we remain keen to speak to witnesses, and in particular anyone who saw a white van in the area.

"The van was seen at the junction of Upper Sheffield Road and Knowle Road, having turned left from Upper Sheffield Road into Knowle Road, as the Landrover began to pull out of the junction.

"We think the driver of the van could have information that could assist with our enquiries. If you are the driver of the van, or if you saw the van, please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 706 of November 215, 2017.