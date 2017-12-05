Police seek van driver after Doncaster motorcyclist dies in Barnsley crash

Detectives investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist from Doncaster died are trying to trace a van driver they believe may hold useful information.

Clive Burdett, aged 49, died at the scene after a collision involving a black Land Rover Freelander and the grey Moto Guzzi motorbike, which he was driving, in Barnsley last month.

Police want to speak to the diver of a white Transit-style van who is believed to have been in the area around the time of the crash and may be able to help with their enquiries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, on the A61 Upper Sheffield Road, near the junction with Knowle Road, in Worsbrough, on Wednesday, November 15, at around 4.25pm.

If you were the driver, you saw the van that day or think you know who was driving it, call police on 101, quoting incident number 706 of November 15.