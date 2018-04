Police officers are seeking the owner of two rings seized in Doncaster.

The matching rings were seized in Saturday and officers are now trying to trace the rightful owner.

MISSING: Police search launched for missing girl with South Yorkshire links

CRIME: Burglars captured on CCTV camera breaking into Sheffield house

Anyone who recognises them should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number DONC126807.

POLICE: Tobacco worth £3,000 stolen in shop raid in Sheffield