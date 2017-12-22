Police seek jewellery stolen in Doncaster raids

Police officers in Doncaster are searching for items of jewellery stolen in two burglaries.

On Saturday, December 9, a house in Great Central Avenue, Balby, was broken into and a collection of Asian gold jewellery was taken.

Have you seen these items?

The following week, on Friday, December 15, a house in Church Lane, Bessacarr, was broken into and more jewellery was taken.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At this time, officers are not treating the two incidents as linked and are asking whether anyone knows of the whereabouts of the jewellery or has been offered it for sale."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.