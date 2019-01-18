Police search remote Slovakian village as efforts to find missing Sheffield teenager spreads to Europe 

The search for missing Sheffield teenager Pamela Horvathova has spread to Europe – after detectives revealed they have been working with police overseas to see if she has travelled abroad.

The Darnall 16-year-old was last seen leaving Sheffield College’s Granville Road complex just over a month ago.

Detectives revealed they have now widened their search to beyond the boarders of Sheffield, and the UK, into Europe.

Pamela is from the Roma Slovak community. Slovakian police have searched a village called Bystrany in Slovakia, where her family is originally from, but she was not there.

Border checks also indicated she has not left the country but police said they cannot completely rule it out at this stage.

Superintendent Paul McCurry said: “We are extremely concerned for her welfare. She may no longer be in Sheffield.

Pamela Horvathova.

“We can't rule anything out and that is why we are casting the net far and wide. I would like to say to Pamela 'please come home'. And if anyone has information about her whereabouts, please come forward.”

He said Pamela’s family is “very upset” and revealed they broadcast an emotional appeal in their own language on Slovakian TV for her to come home.

Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal of Sheffield College, described Pamela as ”quiet” who “kept herself to herself” since starting a course to learn English in September.

She urged her to “just come forward” and told how the college has been running their own appeals on social media.

CCTV of Pamela at college.

Pamela was last seen leaving the college on December 18 just after 2pm. Police believe she went into the city centre and have been trawling through CCTV footage. She was then spotted at ice Sheffield the following morning.

Public meetings have been held in Darnall and Fir Vale and officers are following up a number of lines of enquiry.

Supt McCurry said he did not want to speculate on what might have happened to Pamela and the key objective was to get her home safely.

Police have been working with a translator and Supt McCurry called for a volunteer to come forward and help act as a ‘community facilitator' between officers and the community.

Superintendent Paul McCurry. Picture Scott Merrylees

Pamela was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and blue jeans with her hair in a bun. It is believed she does not own a mobile phone.

Ring 999 with information on her whereabouts.