A police search is under way for a Doncaster man reported missing.

Kenvin Vata, aged 18, was last seen in the Imperial Crescent area of Town Moor at around 11.45am on Saturday, February 9.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, slim and was last seen wearing a green North Face puffa jacket, black and white Nike trainers and he was carrying a blue and grey Trespass rucksack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 894 of February 10.