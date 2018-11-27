Police search mounted for missing Doncaster man

A police search is under way for a Doncaster man reported missing from home.

Ryan Cole, aged 21, left his home in Mexborough on Sunday night but has not been seen by family or friends since.

He is white, skinny and has blond hair.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 916 of November 25.