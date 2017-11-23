Police search in Doncaster to continue today

A police search of land in Doncaster is set to continue today as part of an investigation into 'possible historic criminal activity' in the area.

Officers and private contractors began excavating an area off Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, over the weekend.

Details of what officers are searching for have not yet been revealed but police tents have been erected.

Yesterday, a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that following today’s search of Bentley, Doncaster, there are no findings to report.

"The area remains cordoned off and the search will resume again tomorrow morning."