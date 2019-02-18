Police search for Doncaster teenager missing for over a week

A police search in underway for a Doncaster teenager who was last seen nine days ago.

Kenvin Vata, aged 18, was last seen in the Imperial Crescent area at around 11:45am on Saturday, February 9.

Kenvin is around 5ft 8ins tall, and said to be of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a green North Face puffa jacket, black and white Nike trainers and carrying a blue and grey Trespass rucksack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 894 of February 10.