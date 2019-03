Can you help police find the next of kin of 59-year-old Michael Bee who was sadly found dead in Hull on Wednesday March 6?

Mr Bee was found by officers at his home on Denaby Court.

Police are searching for relatives

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “We think Mr Bee might have relations living in the Doncaster area which is where he's originally from.

"We have so far been unable to trace them.

“If you can help please call us quoting log 372 of 6/3/19.”