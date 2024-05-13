Police seal off road in Doncaster this morning amid serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off a road in Doncaster this morning with emergency service at the scene amid reports of a serious incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported heavy activity outside a property on Barnby Dun Road near to the Clay Lane estate.

It is understood the estate road which runs parallel to the main Barnby Dun Road outside Aardagh Glass – better known to many as Rockware Glass – has been sealed off.