News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police seal off road in Doncaster area village following early morning incident

Police have sealed off a road in a Doncaster area village this morning following an emergency incident.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 9:28am

Officers are at the scene of the incident in Low Street, Haxey, eyewitnesses have reported.

Photos from the scene show a police car cordoning off the road near to the King’s Arms pub in the centre of the Isle of Axholme village.

Hide Ad

It is understood that fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Police have closed off Low Street in Haxey this morning. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).

Most Popular

We have contacted Lincolnshire Police for more details.

PoliceDoncaster