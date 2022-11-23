Police seal off road in Doncaster area village following early morning incident
Police have sealed off a road in a Doncaster area village this morning following an emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 9:28am
Officers are at the scene of the incident in Low Street, Haxey, eyewitnesses have reported.
Photos from the scene show a police car cordoning off the road near to the King’s Arms pub in the centre of the Isle of Axholme village.
It is understood that fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene.
We have contacted Lincolnshire Police for more details.