Police seal off road in Doncaster area village following early morning incident

Officers are at the scene of the incident in Low Street, Haxey, eyewitnesses have reported.

Photos from the scene show a police car cordoning off the road near to the King’s Arms pub in the centre of the Isle of Axholme village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene.

Police have closed off Low Street in Haxey this morning. (Photo: Lesley Pickersgill).