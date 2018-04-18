Police seal off part of Doncaster town centre

Part of Doncaster town centre is sealed off this morning while police officers deal with an incident.

Printing Office Street is cordoned off between Priory Place Methodist Church and Peacocks clothing store.

Shops and businesses within the cordon have been unable to open.

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

