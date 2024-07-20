Police seal off major Doncaster road tonight following serious emergency incident

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 23:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight following a serious emergency incident with police and paramedics at the scene.

The A630 Balby Road near to Westfield Park has been sealed off for the last few hours, according to eyewitnesses.

Numerous police cars and ambulances have been reported at the scene near to The Rec Social Club.

It is understood drivers are being directed away from the scene.We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.

Related topics:Doncaster RoadPoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice