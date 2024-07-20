Police seal off major Doncaster road tonight following serious emergency incident
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight following a serious emergency incident with police and paramedics at the scene.
The A630 Balby Road near to Westfield Park has been sealed off for the last few hours, according to eyewitnesses.
Numerous police cars and ambulances have been reported at the scene near to The Rec Social Club.
It is understood drivers are being directed away from the scene.We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.
