Police seal off Doncaster park this morning following serious incident
Police have cordoned off a Doncaster park this morning following a serious emergency incident.
Part of the centre of Town Fields has been sealed off, with a number of police vehicles and officers currently guarding the scene.
The extensive field, which runs alongside Thorne Road and Town Moor Avenue, has been the scene of a number of serious attacks including assaults and sex attacks over the years.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
