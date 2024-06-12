Police seal off Doncaster park this morning following serious incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have cordoned off a Doncaster park this morning following a serious emergency incident.

Part of the centre of Town Fields has been sealed off, with a number of police vehicles and officers currently guarding the scene.

The extensive field, which runs alongside Thorne Road and Town Moor Avenue, has been the scene of a number of serious attacks including assaults and sex attacks over the years.

