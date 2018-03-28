Police reveal more details about tragic Doncaster pair

Police investigating an apparent double suicide at Doncaster railway station have revealed more information about the two victims.

Emergency services were called to the station shortly before 8.20pm on Tuesday evening to reports two people had been struck by a train.

Doncaster railway station, South Yorks.

Officers and paramedics were quickly on scene, however the pair were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have now revealed that the couple were a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of whom from Doncaster.

Work is being done to identify the man and woman and to inform their next of kin.

An investigation into how they came to be on the tracks is underway, however at this time the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org.