Police rescue bride en route to wedding after vintage bus breaks in Doncaster
Big-hearted police officers came to the rescue – when a vintage bus carrying a bride to her wedding broke down in Doncaster.
Officers saved the day when the retro vehicle carrying the bride packed in en route to the service.
Although few details of the incident have been released, a spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said officers sprung into action when they spotted the bright blue Johnson Bros bus struggling at the side of the road on Friday.
A spokesman said: “Officers identified the fancy looking vehicle which had broken down taking a blushing bride to go and get married on the most important day of her life.
"Thankfully, our officers were on hand to help and assist in saving the day.”
It is understood the unnamed bride eventually made it to the service on time after the perfectly-timed intervention of South Yorkshire Police following the bus malfucntion.