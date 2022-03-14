Police rescue bride en route to wedding after vintage bus breaks in Doncaster

Officers saved the day when the retro vehicle carrying the bride packed in en route to the service.

Although few details of the incident have been released, a spokesman for Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said officers sprung into action when they spotted the bright blue Johnson Bros bus struggling at the side of the road on Friday.

A spokesman said: “Officers identified the fancy looking vehicle which had broken down taking a blushing bride to go and get married on the most important day of her life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police came to the rescue after the vintage bus broke down in Doncaster.

"Thankfully, our officers were on hand to help and assist in saving the day.”