Officers are still asking for help in finding the 17-year-old, named only as Lee.

He was last seen at an address in Mexborough at 12pm on 26 October. Since then, police have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him.

He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short hair. He is known to frequent Mexborough, Dunscroft and Stainforth.

Lee has been missing since October.