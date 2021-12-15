Police renew appeal to track down missing Doncaster teenager
Police in Doncaster have launched a fresh appeal to track down a missing teenager.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 5:11 am
Officers are still asking for help in finding the 17-year-old, named only as Lee.
He was last seen at an address in Mexborough at 12pm on 26 October. Since then, police have been carrying out numerous enquiries to trace him.
He is white, 5ft 10ins tall, slim with short hair. He is known to frequent Mexborough, Dunscroft and Stainforth.
Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 774 of 5 November.