Police release E-fit of suspect after man is robbed on Doncaster street

Police have released an e-fit of a suspect they're hunting after a man was robbed on a Doncaster street.

A 40-year-old man was grabbed by two men as he walked along Sandall Park Drive in Wheatley Hills at around 12.30am on Sunday, March 11.

The thugs went through the man's pockets and stole his mobile phone and keys before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured.

Officers have today released an e-fit of a man they are hunting in connection with the robbery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the robbery, to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is being call police on 101 quoting incident number 44 of March 11, 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.