Police reissue appeal over missing South Yorkshire woman

Police have reissued an appeal for information about a missing South Yorkshire woman.

Officers say Laura Taylor, aged 27, who is from the Barnby Dun area, is still missing and they believe she may be in the Rotherham area.

Laura Taylor.

Unconfirmed reports suggest she may have commented on social media since going missing but police are still concerned for her welfare.

Laura was last seen at around 5.25pm on Wednesday, March 20 and was reported missing the following day after she didn’t come home.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, chunky black ankle boots, a black cropped top and carrying a black shoulder bag.

If you have seen her or know where she is please call 101 quoting incident number 511 of 21 March 2019.