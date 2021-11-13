Police re-open major Doncaster road after unconfirmed reports of fatality
A major Doncaster road has re-opened after being closed for more than seven hours amid unconfirmed reports of a fatality.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 11:32 am
The A635 Barnsley Road was cordoned off in both directions outside Ridgewood School in the early hours of this morning following an incident.
Nearby residents reported a number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances at the scene from around 3.30am.
Several witnesses have reported seeing a private ambulance driving away from the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.