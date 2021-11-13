Police re-open major Doncaster road after unconfirmed reports of fatality

The A635 Barnsley Road was cordoned off in both directions outside Ridgewood School in the early hours of this morning following an incident.

Nearby residents reported a number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances at the scene from around 3.30am.

Several witnesses have reported seeing a private ambulance driving away from the scene.

Barnsley Road was sealed off by police.