Police re-open major Doncaster road after unconfirmed reports of fatality

A major Doncaster road has re-opened after being closed for more than seven hours amid unconfirmed reports of a fatality.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 11:32 am

The A635 Barnsley Road was cordoned off in both directions outside Ridgewood School in the early hours of this morning following an incident.

Nearby residents reported a number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances at the scene from around 3.30am.

Several witnesses have reported seeing a private ambulance driving away from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Barnsley Road was sealed off by police.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.

PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police