Police quash rumour of drivers being fined for using bus lane to escape flood hit South Yorkshire village

South Yorkshire Police moved to address the rumours and admitted that two motorists has been fined – but these tickets were now in the process of being cancelled after yesterday’s torrential rain brought flooding to Brinsworth.

The village only has one main route in and out – Wood Lane - and drivers had been using a bus lane to avoid floodwater.

Drivers were fined - but the tickets are now being cancelled.

A spokesman said: “This morning two tickets were issued to drivers in the Catcliffe area.