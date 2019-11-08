Police quash rumour of drivers being fined for using bus lane to escape flood hit South Yorkshire village

Police have been forced to quash rumours that drivers using a bus lane to escape a flood-hit South Yorkshire village are being fined.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:24 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:48 pm

South Yorkshire Police moved to address the rumours and admitted that two motorists has been fined – but these tickets were now in the process of being cancelled after yesterday’s torrential rain brought flooding to Brinsworth.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Council quashes 'flood gates to be opened' Facebook rumour

The village only has one main route in and out – Wood Lane - and drivers had been using a bus lane to avoid floodwater.

Drivers were fined - but the tickets are now being cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman said: “This morning two tickets were issued to drivers in the Catcliffe area.

“Due to circumstances with flooding in the local area these tickets are in the process of being cancelled and the drivers are being informed.”