Police quash rumour of drivers being fined for using bus lane to escape flood hit South Yorkshire village
Police have been forced to quash rumours that drivers using a bus lane to escape a flood-hit South Yorkshire village are being fined.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:24 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:48 pm
South Yorkshire Police moved to address the rumours and admitted that two motorists has been fined – but these tickets were now in the process of being cancelled after yesterday’s torrential rain brought flooding to Brinsworth.
The village only has one main route in and out – Wood Lane - and drivers had been using a bus lane to avoid floodwater.
A spokesman said: “This morning two tickets were issued to drivers in the Catcliffe area.
“Due to circumstances with flooding in the local area these tickets are in the process of being cancelled and the drivers are being informed.”