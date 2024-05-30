Police probe launched after 17-year-old girl "assaulted" by Frenchgate security guard
Footage showed the teen tussling with security staff before being sent crashing to the ground, smashing a bottle in her bag, spilling liquid and glass across the floor before being dragged away by her arm over the floor tiles.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE
South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement they had been made aware of the video and that a probe was now under way.
A spokesman said: “At 5.40pm on Tuesday 21 May, we responded to reports of an assault at the Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster.
“It is alleged that a man physically assaulted a 17-year-old girl causing minor injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
The drama unfolded in the upstairs mall near to Costa Coffee and the clip begins with the teenager, with a bag across her shoulder, being followed by one of the guards as she approaches a friend already embroiled in an incident with security staff.
Amid shouting, the guard pins a teenage boy to a pillar and then shoves the girl away as she tries to intervene.
A voice off camera can be heard screaming: “What the f*** are you doing? What the f*** is wrong with you?"
The guard, by this time in front of the lifts area, shoves the girl away again and the pair become embroiled in a tussle.
The voice yells: “What the f*** are you touching a girl like that for?,” as she is send crashing to the floor, the sound of breaking glass clearly audible as she lands on the tiles.
The contents of the bottle leave a pinkish red stain as two security guards then try to haul her away by dragging her along the ground.
"Get off her now,” yells the voice, as the clip comes to and end outside the former Wowburger restaurant.
A relative of the girl involved in the incident has said the teen suffered cuts to her legs after falling onto the broken glass as well as bruising to her neck and had been left shaken and distressed by the incident.
She said: “They are assaulting young children and abusing their power.
“It was a group of kids probably messing around and being cheeky but that gives no right for a fully grown man to manhandle teenagers like he has.
“She was in a bit of a state – very distressed and upset.”
A spokesperson for Frenchgate Shopping Centre said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred on 21 May involving anti-social behaviour towards staff and members of our security team who were dealing with the situation.
"We are currently investigating and will be making no further comment at this time.”
In 2017, a video of a man being pinned to the ground by four security guards in the centre went viral, clocking up thousands of views.
Last year, a security guard suffered serious facial injuries after being kicked in the face by a girl in the centre, with police launching an investigation into the incident which took place last August.
