Police probe is launched after car smashes into side of Doncaster pub
A police investigation is under way after a car smashed into the side of a Doncaster pub.
Officers were called to the White Hart in Thorne earlier today following the incident, which took place at around 3pm.
Photos from the scene of the crash in King Street show a window in the side of the pub smashed as well as extensive damage to an exterior wall.
The pavement in front of the pub was also littered with debris from the car.
It is not clear if anyone was inside the pub at the time or whether any customers were injured.
Police directed traffic through the area following the incident, while the car was removed from the scene.
Eyewitnesses said the pub was later boarded up following the collision, which caused some disruption to traffic in the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details about this afternoon’s incident.