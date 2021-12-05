Officers were called to the White Hart in Thorne earlier today following the incident, which took place at around 3pm.

Photos from the scene of the crash in King Street show a window in the side of the pub smashed as well as extensive damage to an exterior wall.

The pavement in front of the pub was also littered with debris from the car.

The damage to the White Hart after it was hit by a car. (Photo: Paige Ibbotson).

It is not clear if anyone was inside the pub at the time or whether any customers were injured.

Police directed traffic through the area following the incident, while the car was removed from the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the pub was later boarded up following the collision, which caused some disruption to traffic in the area.