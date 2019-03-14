A police probe is under way into the theft of jewellery from a house in Doncaster.

Burglars broke into a house in Lime Tree Avenue, Hyde Park, between 8pm on Saturday, February 16 and 2pm on Monday, February 18 by damaging a lock on the rear door.

Have you seen this jewellery?

A photograph of some of the stolen jewellery has been released by South Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 411 of February 18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.