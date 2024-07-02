Police probe into Doncaster estate shootings continues as upset residents call for calm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster police chief has vowed to protect concerned residents of a small city estate after a week of shooting incidents – with uspet locals calling for an end to the gun violence.

Clay Lane has seen two shooting incidents and police called on four separate occasions since last Monday.

Furious residents of the small estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe have made an emotional appeal for the violence to end, describing it as “chaos” for the community and have urged the perpetrators to “think of the children.”

South Yorkshire Police were first called to Chalmers Drive after shots were fired last Monday afternoon and returned to nearby Wilberforce Road on Wednesday evening after more shots were fired.

Police were first called to Clay Lane last Monday, with subsequent serious incidents on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Officers also attended Wilberforce Road on both Friday and Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater said: “Investigations are ongoing regarding recent reported firearms incidents in Doncaster, which are being treated as targeted attacks.

“Two vehicles that we believe were involved in these incidents have been recovered by our officers.

“Additionally, officers arrested a 24-year-old woman on Friday on suspicion of assisting offenders. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“Local officers patrols were increased following the disturbances last week to address any concerns residents may have, and to ensure their safety.”

The chaos began last Monday afternoon when shots were fired outside a house in Chalmers Drive, when four men, one armed with a shotgun, exited a car and fired shots and threw a bottle at a property.

On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house on nearby Wilberforce Road and caused criminal damage and where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night.

On Friday night, an eyewitness reported armed police in Wilberforce Road once again, with officers also at the scene on Saturday as well.

In Wednesday’s incident a white Audi and what was believed to be a black Volkswagen were both recovered from the scene, a South Yorkshire Police force spokesperson said, with shots being fired from one of the vehicles.

Upset residents are calling for the violence to end and released an impassioned statement which said:

In a an emotional statement on social media, a spokesperson for the Friends of Clay Lane, said: “We formed to improve the estate, bring the community together and better the image of Clay Lane, but recent incidents aren't helping unfortunately.

“We aren't the police, we have no power to arrest or have words with anyone committing crimes or anti social behaviour, what we do is try to show that Clay Lane is a good place, with a good heart.

“We formed a year ago almost to the day, after coming together to paint the play park on Shackleton Road.

"Since then there has been over a dozen positive newspaper articles about the estate, feedback from residents all across Doncaster in awe of what we are doing and commendations from the council, police and so many more organisations.

“But for every step forward we achieve for our estate, criminal incidents and anti social behaviour put us two steps back.

“Uniquely, there are more children on this estate than adults and we need to be their role models. We need to encourage good behaviour, strong community spirit and we need to reduce these incidents.

“Please, please think of the children, think of the chaos this causes our community and think of the impact this has on our amazing estate both now and in the future.”

The current crime wave is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in Chalmers Drive.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.