Police probe into criminal damage to crop fields in Doncaster

A police probe is underway into criminal damage to crop fields in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the damage, caused by a car driving through fields at Galley Hill Farm, Tickhill, Doncaster, 'has had a severe impact on the farm owner and his business'.

The damage was caused sometime on Saturday, May 19 or Sunday, May 20.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to please report it.

"Did you see anything that can assist officers with their investigation?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 14/76205/18.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.