Police Perspective: Our commitment to building a safer Doncaster city centre - and why we need your support

​As we embark on a new year for policing in Doncaster, it was great to see us kickstart 2025 with a targeted day and week of action to reaffirm our commitment to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre.

​We want our city centre to be a safe and thriving place for people to visit. It is the hub of our city, and that is why we have introduced more resources to the area and remain committed to supporting the Safer City initiative.

Safer City saw City of Doncaster Council pledge to spend £1m on new safety measures in the city centre, and under the same name, we launched a week-long proactive operation in January to show you the policing work we are doing to improve safety in the area.

It saw over 30 people arrested, including suspected prolific shoplifters, who were apprehended as part of a dedicated retail crime operation.

Man arrested for burglary in the crime crackdown,and (inset) Chf Supt Peter Thorp.

We also conducted six drug warrants, random stop and searches and installed a knife arch to clamp down on violent crime, with a Roads Policing Group operation also resulting in the seizure of a

vehicle and the recovery of a stolen quad bike.

I really want to stress that although this was a targeted week of action, these activities and the work we do in the city centre continues all year round and never stops.

The focus of this week of action was to really launch the Safer City initiative into the public sphere and to make you aware of our dedication to fighting crime, anti-social behaviour and the issues that matter the most to you.

PCs and PCSOs from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team carry out daily visible patrols in the city centre, during which they respond to real time incidents and engage with local businesses as well as members of the public to find out more about what is affecting you.

Please don’t be afraid to speak to our officers while they are out and about on patrol.

If there is something that you are concerned about, we want to know about it. If we don’t know about it, we can’t act, and ultimately, we want to do right by you.

Your voice is the most important, and only by reporting incidents to us can we properly investigate and help to bring criminals to justice.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support, and I hope that in 2025 we can further strengthen our ties with our communities and residents and work together to make Doncaster a safe and flourishing place to be.