Police, paramedics and fire crews at scene of serious incident in Doncaster city centre
Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been called to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre this evening.
Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Dockin Hill Road, alongside the A630 Church Way earlier this evening, eyewitnesses have reported.
Photos from the scene, near to the junction with Christ Church Road, show a number of emergency workers outside a house in the area at around 7pm.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and SYFR for more details.
