Police, paramedics and fire crews at scene of serious incident in Doncaster city centre

Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been called to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre this evening.

Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Dockin Hill Road, alongside the A630 Church Way earlier this evening, eyewitnesses have reported.

Photos from the scene, near to the junction with Christ Church Road, show a number of emergency workers outside a house in the area at around 7pm.

