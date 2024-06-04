Police, paramedics and fire crews at scene of serious incident in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jun 2024, 20:50 BST
Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been called to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre this evening.

Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Dockin Hill Road, alongside the A630 Church Way earlier this evening, eyewitnesses have reported.

Photos from the scene, near to the junction with Christ Church Road, show a number of emergency workers outside a house in the area at around 7pm.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and SYFR for more details.

