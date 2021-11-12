Police on scene as officers deal with incident on major Doncaster road near supermarket

Police are reportedly at the scene of an incident on a major road in Doncaster this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:09 pm

Officers have been called to Holmes Market near to the junctions with Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road following an incident near to the Aldi supermarket.

Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars at the scene.

It is understood the incident has caused some traffic issues in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are on the scene in Holmes Market.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask for more information on the operation.

PoliceDoncasterAldiSouth Yorkshire Police