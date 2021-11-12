Police on scene as officers deal with incident on major Doncaster road near supermarket
Police are reportedly at the scene of an incident on a major road in Doncaster this afternoon.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:09 pm
Officers have been called to Holmes Market near to the junctions with Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road following an incident near to the Aldi supermarket.
Eyewitnesses have reported a number of police cars at the scene.
It is understood the incident has caused some traffic issues in the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask for more information on the operation.