Police officers and firefighters were pelted with bricks, glass bottles cans when violence erupted at a memorial event in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said disorder broke out at an event at The Circle in Moorends, which is known locally as the Bullring, after a number of people gathered to remember a young man from the area following his recent death.

Police officers and firefighters were pelted with missiles in Moorends, Doncaster

The force said the memorial event on Saturday, January 26 initially involved a large gathering of local residents, who met to set off lanterns and pay their respects.

But disorder broke out when off-road motorbikes ridden around the streets as a ‘tribute’ as part of the memorial led to complaints about anti-social behaviour and noise.

South Yorkshire Police was called and the force said ‘some of the group became hostile towards the police, throwing missiles and surrounding a police car’.

The force said a motorbike was torched and when firefighters attended further missiles were thrown.

A window of a property was also smashed during the disturbance.

In a statement, the force said: “The crowd became hostile and were throwing bricks, glass bottles and cans at officers over a period of time.

“More resources were called in and with a show of force the crowd was dispersed.”

Four suspects were arrested for violent disorder, with one – a 24-year-old man – later charged.

The three others were released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police added: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace further offenders and investigate what happened.”