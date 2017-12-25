Police officer dismissed for using 'disproportionate' force arresting man at South Yorkshire railway station

A police officer has been dismissed for using 'disproportionate' force when arresting a man at a railway station in South Yorkshire.

PC Robert Mitchell, who was employed by British Transport Police, was found by a disciplinary panel to have breached professional standards when carrying out the arrest at Doncaster railway station on January 14 this year.

He was sacked after a four-day gross misconduct hearing determined he had used force that day which was 'unnecessary, unreasonable and disproportionate'.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) had been asked to investigate after a member of the public complained to the BTP about the officer's conduct.

The IPCC said it studied CCTV footage of the incident, along with statements from both independent witnesses and the officers involved, before deciding there was a case to answer for gross misconduct by PC Mitchell.

It shared its report with the BTP in June, and the force agreed with the findings.

The gross misconduct hearing began on December 18 and concluded last Thursday, December 21.

The IPCC has said it will consider publishing its findings now the disciplinary proceedings are over.