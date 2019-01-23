Police murder probe continues after fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

A police probe into a fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub is continuing today – nearly one week on from the killing.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was gunned down in the Maple Tree pub in Balby, last Thursday night.

Tom Bell

READ MORE: Sheffield recognised for a safe night out for the eighth successive year



Two men, aged 28 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of his murder, remained in police custody last night.

COURT: Mum of Sheffield toddler tells jury she would ‘cry and make herself sick’ when left alone

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation over the weekend.

POLICE: Man jailed for knifepoint raid at Sheffield house in which he started blaze

Tom was shot in his chest and abdomen with a gun fired through the windows of the family pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Tom was a popular professional boxer but police are treating the shooting as a ‘targeted’ attack.

Possible motives being considered by detectives piecing together the circumstances surrounding the killing have not been disclosed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 796 of 17 January