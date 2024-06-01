Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 78-year-old Doncaster man
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster are appealing for help from the public to find the missing man, who has been named only as Kenneth.
Kenneth was last seen at Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft at around 5pm today (Saturday 1 June).
Kenneth is described as a white male, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
A spokesman said: “Have you seen Kenneth? Do you know where he might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 672 of 1 June when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.