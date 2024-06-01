Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a 78-year-old man who has gone missing in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster are appealing for help from the public to find the missing man, who has been named only as Kenneth.

Kenneth was last seen at Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft at around 5pm today (Saturday 1 June).

Kenneth is described as a white male, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

A spokesman said: “Have you seen Kenneth? Do you know where he might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101.