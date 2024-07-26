Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 34-year-old Doncaster man
South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for help from the public to find the missing man, named only as David.
David, 34, was last seen on Friday (19 July) at 6pm at Aintree Drive in the Balby area of Doncaster.
He is described as a white man, 5ft 8 in tall, of slim build and with a shaven head. David was last seen wearing dark green cargo shorts and a long sleeved black top.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for David's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
David is known to frequent the Edenthorpe and Clay Lane areas of Doncaster. He is also known to use the train to travel to Sheffield.
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 407 of 25 July 2024 when you get in touch.
