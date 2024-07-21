Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster man.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to find the man, named only as John.

John, age 58, was last seen on Saturday 13 July at Beckett Road in the Wheatley area of Doncaster and has not been since.

He is described as a white man with short dark grey hair and facial hair, of medium build, and 5ft 6in tall. John is known to frequent Doncaster City Centre, police said.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?,” a spokesperson said.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 558 of 18 July 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: https://orlo.uk/6ye9e