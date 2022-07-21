Police launch probe after 14-year-old girl sexually harrassed at Doncaster school

South Yorkshire Police were called into the school, which has not been named for legal reasons, earlier this month following complaints.
A spokesman said: “Earlier this month, police received a report of harassment at a school in Doncaster.
"A 14-year-old girl reported being harassed by another student.
"Police worked with the victim, her family and the school and the matter has been dealt with by the school.”
The incident comes after a sexual assault probe was launched at another Doncaster school.
Police were called in at Saltersgate Junior School, Scawsby afte a nine-year-old boy was assaulted.
The school contacted parents after details of the incident were shared on social media, writing: “As you will appreciate, we cannot share any specific information about individual incidents but as with all concerns we receive from children, staff and parents we are taking this incredibly seriously.”