Police launch probe after 14-year-old girl sexually harrassed at Doncaster school

Police launched an investigation after a 14-year-old girl was sexually harrassed by a fellow student at a Doncaster secondary school.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:19 am

South Yorkshire Police were called into the school, which has not been named for legal reasons, earlier this month following complaints.

A spokesman said: “Earlier this month, police received a report of harassment at a school in Doncaster.

"A 14-year-old girl reported being harassed by another student.

Police were called in following reports of sexual harrassment at a Doncaster school.

"Police worked with the victim, her family and the school and the matter has been dealt with by the school.”

The incident comes after a sexual assault probe was launched at another Doncaster school.

Police were called in at Saltersgate Junior School, Scawsby afte a nine-year-old boy was assaulted.

The school contacted parents after details of the incident were shared on social media, writing: “As you will appreciate, we cannot share any specific information about individual incidents but as with all concerns we receive from children, staff and parents we are taking this incredibly seriously.”

