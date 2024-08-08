Police launch hunt for Doncaster man missing for nearly a week
The man, named only as Ronald by police, was last seen at 4pm on Graham Road, Kirk Sandall, on the afternoon of Friday 2 August.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Ronald is described as having grey hair, and of a medium build. He is believed to be wearing a blue jumper and shorts, with white trainers.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ronald’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
"If you have any information which may help our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 228 of 31 July 2024.”
The police plane has been utilised in the search for Ronald with people living in Kirk Sandall also reporting an increased police presence in the area.
You can also contact South Yorkshire Police online here: https://orlo.uk/cpnjn
