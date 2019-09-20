Police launch hunt to find man missing from South Yorkshire hospital
Police have launched a hunt to find a man last seen leaving a South Yorkshire hospital earlier today.
South Yorkshire Police say they need ‘urgent help’ to find 34-year-old Mark Haywood, who has gone missing from the Kendray area of Barnsley.
Mark was last seen leaving Kendray Hospital on Doncaster Road, at about 1.45pm this afternoon.
Read More
Officers are concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Mark today.
He is thought to be wearing a grey top, navy tracksuit bottoms and a black baseball cap. He also has a beard.
Have you seen Mark? If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 482 of 20 September 2019.